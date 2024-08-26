Zelensky held a meeting on illegal border crossing: Klymenko, Malyuk, Sukhachev reported

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130421 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135845 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223967 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166601 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161119 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146364 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212208 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112745 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199180 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105251 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107555 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 96788 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 42212 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 91443 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 60922 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 223967 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212208 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199180 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225476 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213086 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 60922 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 91443 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155457 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154389 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158273 views
Zelensky held a meeting on illegal border crossing: Klymenko, Malyuk, Sukhachev reported

Zelensky held a meeting on illegal border crossing: Klymenko, Malyuk, Sukhachev reported

 • 41783 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting with heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. They discussed illegal border crossings and countering collaborators, and a plan to address the problems is to be presented in two weeks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. In particular, they discussed the issue of illegal border crossings. In two weeks, they should develop and present a clear plan for solving problematic issues, UNN reports.

He held a meeting with the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, including the Prosecutor General and the head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

 ,” Zelensky said.

According to him, there were reports on counteracting collaborators, on criminal proceedings against those who justify Russian aggression and serve this war against Ukraine.

“We separately considered the issue of the border, the facts of illegal crossing - Klymenko, Malyuk, Sukhachov reported. The heads of the NACP, NABU and SAPO reported on the anti-corruption program and the status of all measures. In two weeks, they have to develop and present a clear plan for solving the problematic issues - all of them are absolutely clear. Actions required

- Zelensky said.

Zelensky wants to punish traitors abroad: which politicians and oligarchs fled Ukraine during the war

Context

On August 25, the media reported that MP Artem  Dmytruk fled the country.

Subsequently, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings on the fact of possible organization of illegal border crossing by Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk.

Dmytruk was also served a notice of suspicion for attacking a law enforcement officer and a soldier. He is summoned to the SBI investigator for investigative and procedural actions.

President Zelensky announced a meeting dedicated to traitors who fled the country.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

