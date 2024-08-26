Zelensky held a meeting on illegal border crossing: Klymenko, Malyuk, Sukhachev reported

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. In particular, they discussed the issue of illegal border crossings. In two weeks, they should develop and present a clear plan for solving problematic issues, UNN reports.

He held a meeting with the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, including the Prosecutor General and the head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine ,” Zelensky said.

According to him, there were reports on counteracting collaborators, on criminal proceedings against those who justify Russian aggression and serve this war against Ukraine.

“We separately considered the issue of the border, the facts of illegal crossing - Klymenko, Malyuk, Sukhachov reported. The heads of the NACP, NABU and SAPO reported on the anti-corruption program and the status of all measures. In two weeks, they have to develop and present a clear plan for solving the problematic issues - all of them are absolutely clear. Actions required - Zelensky said.

Context

On August 25, the media reported that MP Artem Dmytruk fled the country.

Subsequently, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings on the fact of possible organization of illegal border crossing by Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk.

Dmytruk was also served a notice of suspicion for attacking a law enforcement officer and a soldier. He is summoned to the SBI investigator for investigative and procedural actions.

President Zelensky announced a meeting dedicated to traitors who fled the country.