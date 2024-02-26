Zelensky: Cooperation and determination are the answers that everyone should give to the question of ending the war and bringing peace

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Zelensky: Cooperation and determination are the answers that everyone should give to the question of ending the war and bringing peace

Kyiv • UNN

President Zelenskyy said cooperation and determination are needed to end the war and establish peace as he participated in a summit in Paris to discuss European and Ukrainian resilience to Russian aggression.

In his evening address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had taken part in a special summit in Paris to discuss the resilience and capacity of Europe and Ukraine. The President emphasized that cooperation and determination are the two answers that everyone should give to the question of ending the war and bringing peace closer, UNN reports.

Details

Today, I took part in a special summit in Paris, a summit of leaders convened by Mr. President of France. The main topic was everything that strengthens us in Europe, our resilience, our capabilities. Of course, our arsenals, our ability to produce weapons, the supply of weapons to Ukraine, and the continuity of support. Everything we do together to defend against Russian aggression adds to the real security of our nations for decades to come. 

- Zelensky said.

He noted that each of Russia's losses and each of Russia's defeats teaches Russia and any other enemy of Europe and the free world in general that aggression does not and cannot produce results.

Cooperation and determination are the two answers that everyone should give to the question of ending the war and bringing peace.

- Zelensky added.

The situation in the Ukrainian economy and at the frontline is difficult, but under control. This statement was made by the President  during a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Paris
France
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
