Zelensky: Cooperation and determination are the answers that everyone should give to the question of ending the war and bringing peace

In his evening address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had taken part in a special summit in Paris to discuss the resilience and capacity of Europe and Ukraine. The President emphasized that cooperation and determination are the two answers that everyone should give to the question of ending the war and bringing peace closer, UNN reports.

Today, I took part in a special summit in Paris, a summit of leaders convened by Mr. President of France. The main topic was everything that strengthens us in Europe, our resilience, our capabilities. Of course, our arsenals, our ability to produce weapons, the supply of weapons to Ukraine, and the continuity of support. Everything we do together to defend against Russian aggression adds to the real security of our nations for decades to come. - Zelensky said.

He noted that each of Russia's losses and each of Russia's defeats teaches Russia and any other enemy of Europe and the free world in general that aggression does not and cannot produce results.

Cooperation and determination are the two answers that everyone should give to the question of ending the war and bringing peace. - Zelensky added.

