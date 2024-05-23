Zelensky calls on world for stronger support after russian attack on publishing complex in Kharkiv region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 57246 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102760 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145896 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150316 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246500 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173274 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164684 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148218 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223708 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113022 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 48264 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 60211 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 99794 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 39889 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 32859 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246496 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223705 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210033 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235902 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222835 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 57175 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 32859 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 39889 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112113 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113067 views
Actual
Zelensky calls on world for stronger support after russian attack on publishing complex in Kharkiv region

Zelensky calls on world for stronger support after russian attack on publishing complex in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46334 views

Enemy missile strikes destroyed a large Ukrainian publishing complex in the Kharkiv region, killing and injuring people, due to Ukraine's lack of air defense systems and long-range weapons to counter russian attacks.

Today, the occupiers in the Kharkiv region destroyed a large publishing complex, killing people and injuring others. This became possible due to the lack of air defense systems and long-range weapons in Ukraine. Therefore, we need more efforts, more determination - the determination of the world's leaders - to make the russian terror finally lose. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Today, on May 23, the liquidation of the aftermath of russian terrorists' attacks on Kharkiv region continued throughout the day. Kharkiv, Liubotyn and Dergachi were in the crosshairs. The enemy used rockets and guided bombs that caused significant damage.

One of the targets of the occupiers' attacks was a large publishing complex, one of the largest in Ukraine. As a result of the missile strike, people were killed and wounded. The warehouse with books and equipment used to print products of many Ukrainian publishing houses was completely burned down. This target is not accidental for the terrorists - they want to destroy all spheres of our life and leave us without cultural heritage.

Ukraine and the world reacted to the latest act of terror by russia both in Ukraine and in the world. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that such attacks should be a reason for an open conversation about why this is still possible. He emphasized that the reason is the limitations in Ukraine's defense - the lack of air defense systems and long-range weapons necessary to destroy Russian missile launchers near our borders.

The vast majority of the world perceives the threat of terror in the same way: people always want reliable protection from terrorists and fair punishment for their attacks against life. And every nation would perceive as wrong and unfair restrictions in the fight against terror. The defense of life must have all the necessary tools to truly defeat terrorists. And every leader who, like Ukrainians, perceives this, every state that really fully supports our fight against terror, I thank you. But we need more efforts, more determination - the determination of the leaders of the world - to make russian terror finally lose

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said .

There are almost no safe places left in Kharkiv region - RMA spokesperson23.05.24, 21:15 • 100512 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising