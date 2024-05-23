Zelensky calls on world for stronger support after russian attack on publishing complex in Kharkiv region

Today, the occupiers in the Kharkiv region destroyed a large publishing complex, killing people and injuring others. This became possible due to the lack of air defense systems and long-range weapons in Ukraine. Therefore, we need more efforts, more determination - the determination of the world's leaders - to make the russian terror finally lose. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Today, on May 23, the liquidation of the aftermath of russian terrorists' attacks on Kharkiv region continued throughout the day. Kharkiv, Liubotyn and Dergachi were in the crosshairs. The enemy used rockets and guided bombs that caused significant damage.

One of the targets of the occupiers' attacks was a large publishing complex, one of the largest in Ukraine. As a result of the missile strike, people were killed and wounded. The warehouse with books and equipment used to print products of many Ukrainian publishing houses was completely burned down. This target is not accidental for the terrorists - they want to destroy all spheres of our life and leave us without cultural heritage.

Ukraine and the world reacted to the latest act of terror by russia both in Ukraine and in the world. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that such attacks should be a reason for an open conversation about why this is still possible. He emphasized that the reason is the limitations in Ukraine's defense - the lack of air defense systems and long-range weapons necessary to destroy Russian missile launchers near our borders.

The vast majority of the world perceives the threat of terror in the same way: people always want reliable protection from terrorists and fair punishment for their attacks against life. And every nation would perceive as wrong and unfair restrictions in the fight against terror. The defense of life must have all the necessary tools to truly defeat terrorists. And every leader who, like Ukrainians, perceives this, every state that really fully supports our fight against terror, I thank you. But we need more efforts, more determination - the determination of the leaders of the world - to make russian terror finally lose - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said .

