Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Zelensky calls on G7 countries to support the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula

Zelensky calls on G7 countries to support the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30101 views

President Zelenskyy hopes that the G7 will support Ukraine's Formula for Peace at the upcoming Peace Summit, focusing on nuclear security, food security, prisoner release, and preventing Russian attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that the G7 countries will support the implementation of the points of the Ukrainian peace formula at the Peace Summit. He said this during a speech at the Group of Seven summit, UNN reports.

"The day after tomorrow, we can take a real step towards a just peace for our country and the whole of Europe - the inaugural Peace Summit will take place, and I thank you all for supporting the Summit and our Peace Formula," Zelensky said.

He reminded us of the points of the Peace Formula that will be focused on at the first Summit: nuclear security, food security, and the release of prisoners and deportees.

"Perhaps the Summit will also be a step towards broader energy security - we need to make it impossible for Russia to attack our territory, and we have ideas on how to ensure this. I hope for your support in implementing the steps that have been developed. And I also hope that the unity between the partners will continue on June 25, when we expect the negotiation framework with the EU to be adopted," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

On June 15-16, Switzerland will host the Peace Summit in Ukraine. Switzerland statedthat 90 countries and organizations have registered for the Peace Summit. 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has now confirmed 106 countries' participation in the Global Peace Summit.

Radio Liberty, citing a number of EU diplomats, reported on June 12 that the number of countries and organizations that have confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland to be held this weekend has decreased from 93 to 78.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

