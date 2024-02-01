Zelensky calls on European leaders to join the preparation of the Global Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on European leaders to join the preparation of the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland. Zelensky said this during a meeting of the European Council, UNN reports.

"During my visit to Switzerland in January this year, an agreement was reached to organize a Global Peace Summit. Work on the organization has already begun. And I invite all of you to take an active part in the preparation of the summit," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Europe must have its say, which must be invariably weighty, reliable and implemented in concrete decisions.

Ukraine and Switzerland are preparing to host the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders.