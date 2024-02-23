Zelensky announces new agreements that will strengthen Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine is preparing to continue extremely active international work in the coming weeks. There will be new agreements that will strengthen the Ukrainian military and the protection of cities. This was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video message at the end of the 730th day of the war, an UNN correspondent reports.

"We are now preparing to continue our extremely active international work in the coming weeks. There will be new agreements that will strengthen our soldiers, the protection of our cities, and the position of our state," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Today, Zelenskyy met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and with U.S. senators, a delegation led by Chuck Schumer.

In particular, Frederiksen reportedthat Denmark has already begun preparing the 16th package of military aid to Ukraine.

In addition, Frederiksen expressed hopethat Ukraine will be able to receive Danish F-16 fighters before the summer.