What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Zelensky announces implementation of a comprehensive system to counter enemy reconnaissance drones

Zelensky announces implementation of a comprehensive system to counter enemy reconnaissance drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22211 views

President Zelenskiy held a meeting on providing soldiers with new weapons to counter enemy reconnaissance drones and blind them, instructing the military and defense industry to create a unified system.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with government officials, the military and the defense industry to provide our soldiers with new, modern weapons against enemy reconnaissance drones. Some details of this meeting were reported by the press service of the head of state, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russian "Eagles" and ZALAs are currently serving as "eyes" for enemy artillery and attack UAVs above the front line. However, Ukraine has come up with a solution to blind them. In particular, the President proposes to introduce a systematic approach: from identification to the effective use of electronic warfare and means of striking. Zelenskyy has already issued relevant instructions to combine different segments of the army and industry into a single system.

He instructed me to create a comprehensive system that would unite the army and industry. For manufacturers to know exactly what the needs of the front are, and for the army to know the production capabilities in all regions. 

- Zelensky said.

The Head of State also added that "the frontline needs a quick response to challenges and threats. We must do everything to protect the most important thing we have on the battlefield - the lives of our soldiers.

Russian Lancet drones track targets with built-in foreign-made camera - NACP09.02.24, 15:40 • 23392 views

Recall

Over the past week, the strike units of the "Army of Drones" eliminated more than 300 Russians and more than a hundred pieces of occupiers' military equipment. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on his Telegram channel,

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

