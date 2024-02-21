Yuzhnoukrayinsk in Mykolaiv region to be renamed into Gard: proposal passed the committee - MP

A Verkhovna Rada committee has supported renaming the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk in Mykolaiv region to the city of Gard, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The Rada Committee supported the renaming of the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk (Mykolaiv region) to the city of Gard," Goncharenko wrote.

Recall

The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance has prepared a list of the names of settlements that contain symbols of Russian imperial policy in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Condemnation and Prohibition of Propaganda of Russian Imperial Policy in Ukraine and Decolonization of Place Names.