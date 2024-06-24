"You can't ignore reporting": NABU director evades performing his duties.

NABU director Semyon Kryvonos is obliged to come to the Verkhovna Rada to explain his position. After all, in this way he reports not only to the parliament, but also to society. this was stated by political analyst Ruslan Bortnik in an exclusive comment to UNN.

"If the parliament has a supervisory function over all state authorities, including the relevant parliamentary committee over the relevant anti-corruption structures, then the relevant leaders should come to such meetings and explain their positions. They explain their positions not only to people's deputies, but also to representatives of the Ukrainian people. They explain certain positions or problems to the entire Ukrainian society in this way," the expert said.

According to him, the struggle for control over the anti-corruption infrastructure of Ukraine with the participation of activists, government officials, and some political elites has now intensified. However, everyone must comply with the law.

"I personally have huge complaints about the anti-corruption vertical, where was the anti-corruption reform announced for all deferambs? The created absolutely closed anti-corruption vertical, starting with the NACP and ending with the VAKS, which spends a lot of money to be useful for national security and defense, still does not give the results that were announced. They simply turned into both an object and a subject of active political struggle and fraud," Bortnik said.

He added that some law enforcement agencies of Ukraine feel extraterritorial and do not feel their duty to report to the Rada and, accordingly, to the Ukrainian people.

"There should be no extraterritorial bodies, all state authorities in Ukraine cannot focus on any external political groups or groups of activists, they should focus on the law and the Constitution," the political scientist stressed.

Last week, NABU director Semyon Kryvonos refused to attend a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on anti-corruption policy to be heard about the progress of the investigation into the leak of information from NABU. The head of the anti-corruption committee Anastasia Radina believesthat the refusal of the NABU director to come to the committee may be related to the release of a new journalistic investigation about possible information leaks involving Kryvonos directly.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is "known" for its ability to loudly announce the exposure of another scheme and announce suspicion to a top official. However, these cases often fall apart in the courts or do not even reach there.

A clear example is the criminal proceedings against former Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Omelyan. Both cases fell apart in the courts. However, the NABU did not officially apologize to the ex-minister for illegal criminal prosecution and damage to business reputation.

Another recent "high-profile" case of NABU, which raises more and more questions, is the criminal proceedings against the former minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky.

The case of anti-corruption officers concerns a dispute over land plots in the Sumy region, but, as it turned out, neither he nor affiliated persons have the incriminated land. Law enforcement officers, at the request of UNN, did not specify what exactly the ex-minister took possession of in this case. However, loud statements have already become the reason for the breakdown of negotiations with the poles.