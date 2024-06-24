"You can't ignore reporting": NABU director evades performing his duties.

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8346 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 107720 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 115982 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131167 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195531 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237255 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146005 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369784 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182222 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149732 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 72724 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 80011 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111088 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97540 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 37712 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 107720 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97694 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 115982 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111235 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131167 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4990 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8070 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13423 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14912 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18773 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

"You can't ignore reporting": NABU director evades performing his duties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109287 views

"You can't ignore reporting": NABU director evades performing his duties.

"You can't ignore reporting": NABU director evades performing his duties

NABU director Semyon Kryvonos is obliged to come to the Verkhovna Rada to explain his position. After all, in this way he reports not only to the parliament, but also to society. this was stated by political analyst Ruslan Bortnik in an exclusive comment to UNN.

"If the parliament has a supervisory function over all state authorities, including the relevant parliamentary committee over the relevant anti-corruption structures, then the relevant leaders should come to such meetings and explain their positions. They explain their positions not only to people's deputies, but also to representatives of the Ukrainian people. They explain certain positions or problems to the entire Ukrainian society in this way," the expert said.

According to him, the struggle for control over the anti-corruption infrastructure of Ukraine with the participation of activists, government officials, and some political elites has now intensified. However, everyone must comply with the law.

"I personally have huge complaints about the anti-corruption vertical, where was the anti-corruption reform announced for all deferambs? The created absolutely closed anti-corruption vertical, starting with the NACP and ending with the VAKS, which spends a lot of money to be useful for national security and defense, still does not give the results that were announced. They simply turned into both an object and a subject of active political struggle and fraud," Bortnik said.

He added that some law enforcement agencies of Ukraine feel extraterritorial and do not feel their duty to report to the Rada and, accordingly, to the Ukrainian people.

"There should be no extraterritorial bodies, all state authorities in Ukraine cannot focus on any external political groups or groups of activists, they should focus on the law and the Constitution," the political scientist stressed.

No promises, no apologies: NABU has not officially apologized to ex-Minister Omelyan for illegal criminal prosecution12.06.24, 10:49 • 177839 views

recall

Last week, NABU director Semyon Kryvonos refused to attend a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on anti-corruption policy to be heard about the progress of the investigation into the leak of information from NABU. The head of the anti-corruption committee Anastasia Radina believesthat the refusal of the NABU director to come to the committee may be related to the release of a new journalistic investigation about possible information leaks involving Kryvonos directly.

Add

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is "known" for its ability to loudly announce the exposure of another scheme and announce suspicion to a top official. However, these cases often fall apart in the courts or do not even reach there.

A clear example is the criminal proceedings against former Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Omelyan. Both cases fell apart in the courts. However, the NABU did not officially apologize to the ex-minister for illegal criminal prosecution and damage to business reputation.

Another recent "high-profile" case of NABU, which raises more and more questions, is the criminal proceedings against the former minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky.

The case of anti-corruption officers concerns a dispute over land plots in the Sumy region, but, as it turned out, neither he nor affiliated persons have the incriminated land. Law enforcement officers, at the request of UNNdid not specify what exactly the ex-minister took possession of in this case. However, loud statements have already become the reason for the breakdown of negotiations with the poles.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41