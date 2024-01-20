ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
You can either win or lose the war with Russia: Podoliak says compromises with Russia are unacceptable

You can either win or lose the war with Russia: Podoliak says compromises with Russia are unacceptable

Kyiv  •  UNN

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, says there can be no compromise with Russia, which, according to him, has not changed its military orientation and still poses a potential threat.

Compromises with Russia are impossible. Russia can either be defeated or lost. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, on the air of "We are Ukraine", UNN reports.

"There are no compromises. There is either a win or a loss. It looks strange - 'give up the territory'. This is a compromise. And then what? I mean, Russia says: "Look, we've zeroed in on our reputation, we've invested half a million people on the territory of Ukraine in order to compromise and take a small piece of their territory, and then watch Ukraine become a NATO country, a member of the European Union."... So Russia has agreed to this, it will accept this rule. For some reason, people think, let's talk about a compromise. Have you asked Russia?" - Podoliak said.

Global "peace summit": Swiss president explains why she would like to see russia present20.01.24, 20:14 • 73142 views

At the same time, he reminded us that Russia has not transformed, it remains a military country.

"Russia has not transformed. They still have Putin's vertical, which means that the country remains a military, camp-type country that can only exist as, let's say, a military camp, a country that will attack someone. And they say: "Now we are ready for peace." That is, all people who talk about the word compromise say the following: "Let's do this: today you are being killed in such numbers, tomorrow you will be killed more after the resuscitation of certain military industries in Russia." This is how this compromise sounds," said the advisor to the head of the Presidential Administration.

The OP named three main conditions under which peace talks with Russia will be possible20.01.24, 19:49 • 101468 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

Contact us about advertising