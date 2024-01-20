You can either win or lose the war with Russia: Podoliak says compromises with Russia are unacceptable

Compromises with Russia are impossible. Russia can either be defeated or lost. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, on the air of "We are Ukraine", UNN reports.

"There are no compromises. There is either a win or a loss. It looks strange - 'give up the territory'. This is a compromise. And then what? I mean, Russia says: "Look, we've zeroed in on our reputation, we've invested half a million people on the territory of Ukraine in order to compromise and take a small piece of their territory, and then watch Ukraine become a NATO country, a member of the European Union."... So Russia has agreed to this, it will accept this rule. For some reason, people think, let's talk about a compromise. Have you asked Russia?" - Podoliak said.

At the same time, he reminded us that Russia has not transformed, it remains a military country.

"Russia has not transformed. They still have Putin's vertical, which means that the country remains a military, camp-type country that can only exist as, let's say, a military camp, a country that will attack someone. And they say: "Now we are ready for peace." That is, all people who talk about the word compromise say the following: "Let's do this: today you are being killed in such numbers, tomorrow you will be killed more after the resuscitation of certain military industries in Russia." This is how this compromise sounds," said the advisor to the head of the Presidential Administration.

