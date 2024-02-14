Yoko Ono presented an interactive exhibition at the Tate Modern in London

The legendary artist Yoko Ono debuted an interactive exhibition at the Tate Modern in London. What can be seen at the exhibition of John Lennon's wife was told by journalists of the Associated Press and Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The Japanese-American artist became a world celebrity through her marriage to John Lennon. He was her partner for more than a decade before his murder in 1980, and he was also the co-creator of her famous "bed" performances.

For the exhibition in London, Yoko has prepared more than 200 of her works for art lovers, including instructions, scores, installations, films, music and photographs, spanning her career as an artist from the mid-1950s to the present day.

There is great humor in Ono's work, as well as very serious messages and generosity. I think she uses techniques to make people feel empowered, to allow them to participate, and to encourage them to think about some pretty serious issues. - said Tate Modern curator Juliet Bingham.

The exhibition is interactive, meaning that museum visitors can interact with some of Yoko's works. For example, you can hammer nails into the canvas, or play chess with only white pieces. In addition, visitors can tread on the painting "Work to be stepped on", draw their shadows on the wall, shake hands through the hole in "Painting to shake hands".

Art historians note that Ono's work was interactive long before it became fashionable. For example, in her landmark 1964 performance "Cut Piece," she gave gallery visitors scissors and invited them to cut off her clothes.

At the current exhibition, visitors can reflect on the numerous "instructions" Ono began creating in the 1950s. The walls of the gallery are lined with scraps of paper with the inscriptions "Listen to the earth spin", "Watch the sun until it is square" and other cryptic clues.

Other works demonstrate cheeky humor, as in Film No. 4 (The Bottom), a montage of 200 rear-facing shots that was banned in 1960s Britain. It is shown alongside photographs of Ono protesting outside the censors with a bouquet of flowers and a poster decorated with homeless people.

It is quite expected that part of the exhibition is devoted to Yoko's work when she was the wife of John Lennon.

Ono's relationship with Lennon brought her message of peace and avant-garde art to an audience of millions, but also put her in an unwanted role-for some Beatles fans, she became the woman who broke up the band.

The exhibition will include a billboard made by the legendary couple saying "The War is Over" and footage of their famous bed in Montreal in 1969. Also in London, fans will have the opportunity to see an earlier work by Ono and Lenon, in which they sent a pair of acorns to world leaders, asking them to plant "oaks for world peace." Brief printed responses from politicians are also included.

More than four decades after Lennon's death, Ono continues to create works imbued with humanism and calls for peace. In the Tate exhibition, Ono has installed a "Tree of Wishes" with branches on which visitors can hang their messages of hope.

One of the last rooms is called "Add Color (Refugee Boat)". It is basically a room with white walls, where a wooden boat painted white is installed in the center. Guests of the exhibition are given markers and invited to add words or images. Someone has already quoted Ono and Lenon's message: "All you need is love".

For reference

Exhibition "Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind" at Tate Modern will run from February 15 to September 1.