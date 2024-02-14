Yoko Ono presented an interactive exhibition at the Tate Modern in London

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 21135 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104892 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133062 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132804 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173602 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170590 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278651 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178094 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167071 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148763 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 40198 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100563 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100124 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102046 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 55859 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 21135 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278651 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246862 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232044 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257446 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 20998 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133062 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104933 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104998 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121218 views
Actual
Yoko Ono presented an interactive exhibition at the Tate Modern in London

Yoko Ono presented an interactive exhibition at the Tate Modern in London

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24132 views

Yoko Ono presents an interactive retrospective of her 70-year career. The artist and activist's exhibition at Tate Modern in London will be open from Friday, February 15. The artist will present works collected over her 70-year career. In particular, they promise to exhibit works made with the Beatles.

The legendary artist Yoko Ono debuted an interactive exhibition at the Tate Modern in London. What can be seen at the exhibition of John Lennon's wife was told by journalists of the Associated Press and Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The Japanese-American artist became a world celebrity through her marriage to John Lennon. He was her partner for more than a decade before his murder in 1980, and he was also the co-creator of her famous "bed" performances.

For the exhibition in London, Yoko has prepared more than 200 of her works for art lovers, including instructions, scores, installations, films, music and photographs, spanning her career as an artist from the mid-1950s to the present day.

There is great humor in Ono's work, as well as very serious messages and generosity. I think she uses techniques to make people feel empowered, to allow them to participate, and to encourage them to think about some pretty serious issues. 

- said Tate Modern curator Juliet Bingham.

The exhibition is interactive, meaning that museum visitors can interact with some of Yoko's works. For example, you can hammer nails into the canvas, or play chess with only white pieces. In addition, visitors can tread on the painting "Work to be stepped on", draw their shadows on the wall, shake hands through the hole in "Painting to shake hands".

Art historians note that Ono's work was interactive long before it became fashionable. For example, in her landmark 1964 performance "Cut Piece," she gave gallery visitors scissors and invited them to cut off her clothes.

At the current exhibition, visitors can reflect on the numerous "instructions" Ono began creating in the 1950s. The walls of the gallery are lined with scraps of paper with the inscriptions "Listen to the earth spin", "Watch the sun until it is square" and other cryptic clues.

Other works demonstrate cheeky humor, as in Film No. 4 (The Bottom), a montage of 200 rear-facing shots that was banned in 1960s Britain. It is shown alongside photographs of Ono protesting outside the censors with a bouquet of flowers and a poster decorated with homeless people.

Image

It is quite expected that part of the exhibition is devoted to Yoko's work when she was the wife of John Lennon.

Ono's relationship with Lennon brought her message of peace and avant-garde art to an audience of millions, but also put her in an unwanted role-for some Beatles fans, she became the woman who broke up the band.

The exhibition will include a billboard made by the legendary couple saying "The War is Over" and footage of their famous bed in Montreal in 1969. Also in London, fans will have the opportunity to see an earlier work by Ono and Lenon, in which they sent a pair of acorns to world leaders, asking them to plant "oaks for world peace." Brief printed responses from politicians are also included.

More than four decades after Lennon's death, Ono continues to create works imbued with humanism and calls for peace. In the Tate exhibition, Ono has installed a "Tree of Wishes" with branches on which visitors can hang their messages of hope.

Image

One of the last rooms is called "Add Color (Refugee Boat)". It is basically a room with white walls, where a wooden boat painted white is installed in the center. Guests of the exhibition are given markers and invited to add words or images. Someone has already quoted Ono and Lenon's message: "All you need is love".

For reference

Exhibition  "Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind" at Tate Modern will run from February 15 to September 1.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

CultureEventsUNN Lite
reutersReuters
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising