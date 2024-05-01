Yevlash about a strange flash in the sky seen in Ukraine: we are waiting for information

Commenting on the strange flash in the sky that was visible last night to residents of several regions of Ukraine, Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash said that the Air Force is still waiting for information on this. He said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We are still waiting for information, so we cannot comment. As soon as we have some data that will be relevant to the Air Force, we will definitely communicate about it - Yevlash said.

Addendum

Last night, residents of several regions of Ukraine noticed a strange flash in the sky. A video was posted online showing an unknown object flying toward the ground and flashing a bright blue light.