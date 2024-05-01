Yevlash about a strange flash in the sky seen in Ukraine: we are waiting for information
Kyiv • UNN
Residents of several regions of Ukraine witnessed a strange flash in the sky last night, with video footage showing an unknown object flying and flashing with bright blue light. The Ukrainian Air Force is still waiting for information about the incident.
Commenting on the strange flash in the sky that was visible last night to residents of several regions of Ukraine, Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash said that the Air Force is still waiting for information on this. He said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.
We are still waiting for information, so we cannot comment. As soon as we have some data that will be relevant to the Air Force, we will definitely communicate about it
Addendum
Last night, residents of several regions of Ukraine noticed a strange flash in the sky. A video was posted online showing an unknown object flying toward the ground and flashing a bright blue light.