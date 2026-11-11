Yermak was allowed to travel throughout Ukraine during the investigation

​​The investigating judge of the HACC eased the preventive measure applied to former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, who is suspected of laundering property obtained through criminal means, allowing him to travel throughout Ukraine. This was reported by the SAPO press service, according to UNN.

On November 10, 2026, the investigating judge partially granted the SAPO prosecutor’s motion to extend the term of the obligations imposed on the former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, who is suspected of laundering property obtained through criminal means in the construction of a private cottage settlement near Kyiv - the statement reads.

By its decision, the court amended the procedural obligation previously imposed on him not to leave, without permission, the city of Kyiv, the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, with the possibility of transiting through other regions.

The suspect’s defense lawyers objected to granting the motion, drawing the court’s attention to his participation in a project of the National Bar Association of Ukraine. The prosecutor, in turn, stated that the imposed obligations did not hinder the implementation of the project, in which the suspect serves as its head, rather than as one of the more than 60 (according to the defense) lawyers who directly provide legal assistance.

Following consideration of the motion, the investigating judge partially granted the prosecutor’s motion, extended the term of the obligations imposed on the suspect and amended one of them, allowing him to travel throughout Ukraine - SAPO added.

To recap

Andriy Yermak is a suspect in a case concerning the laundering of UAH 460 million in an elite construction project near Kyiv. This is a crime stipulated by Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (laundering of property obtained through criminal means).

The article provides for imprisonment for a term of eight to twelve years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.

On May 14 of this year, an HACC judge ordered the former Head of the Office of the President to be held in custody with the possibility of bail set at UAH 140 million. SAPO prosecutors had requested that the amount be set at UAH 180 million.

On May 18, the HACC confirmed that UAH 140 million in bail had been posted for Yermak.

Andriy Yermak was subsequently released on bail.

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court did not extend the obligation for former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, who is suspected of laundering property, to wear an electronic bracelet.