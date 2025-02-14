Yermak meets with Trump's new special envoy for Ukraine - Zelensky

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak is currently meeting with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, General Keith Kellogg. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

I know that Kellogg is now meeting with Yermak - Zelensky said.

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that direct talks between Zelensky and Putin are necessary to resolve the conflict.