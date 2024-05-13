Yermak held an online meeting with Bono: they discussed holding the Global Peace Summit

Yermak held an online meeting with Irish rock musician, U2 vocalist Bono. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Details

During the conversation, he expressed gratitude for the strong support and assistance that Ukraine received during the full-scale war.

Yermak emphasized that Ukraine is courageously resisting russian aggression and at the same time actively working on a plan to achieve a just peace for the country. He also announced that the Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, to which Ukraine hopes to attract as many countries as possible, including the Global South.

He called on Bono to support the idea of the Global Peace Summit and spread the word about it. After all, this event should lay the foundation for ending russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, overcoming all the crises caused by this war and restoring the power of international law - Andriy Yermak informed .

