Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104570 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113663 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156265 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159612 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256926 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175369 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166318 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148463 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229697 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113115 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Yermak continues to discuss security agreement with the US: fourth round of talks

Yermak continues to discuss security agreement with the US: fourth round of talks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51635 views

Yermak held another round of talks with the United States to conclude a bilateral security agreement.

Yermak held another round of talks with the United States on a bilateral security agreement. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held the fourth round of talks with representatives of the United States in preparation for the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement.

I am grateful to the negotiation teams for the work they have already done - we have made tangible progress in agreeing on the text of the document. We must speed up the process to finalize the bilateral security agreement this month

- said Andriy Yermak.

During the talks, the two sides discussed the most fundamental provisions of the agreement, the wording of certain issues and set the date for the next round of negotiations.

Yermak held another round of talks with the US on a security agreement29.04.24, 22:41 • 20915 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
united-statesUnited States

