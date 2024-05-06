Yermak continues to discuss security agreement with the US: fourth round of talks

Yermak held another round of talks with the United States on a bilateral security agreement. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held the fourth round of talks with representatives of the United States in preparation for the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement.

I am grateful to the negotiation teams for the work they have already done - we have made tangible progress in agreeing on the text of the document. We must speed up the process to finalize the bilateral security agreement this month - said Andriy Yermak.

During the talks, the two sides discussed the most fundamental provisions of the agreement, the wording of certain issues and set the date for the next round of negotiations.

