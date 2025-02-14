Yermak held an important meeting with Trump's special representative: what was discussed

The Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a meeting with the U.S. President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, in Munich to coordinate efforts to achieve peace. The parties discussed further support for Ukraine and the preparation of high-level meetings. Yermak wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

"In Munich, I met with the U.S. President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg. The main topic of the conversation was the coordination of joint efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace," Yermak said.

The Head of the Office of the President stated that "Putin never plays by the rules". "The Russians respect only strength and despise those who do not use it. Any agreements without strong coercion of Russia will not work - control over Ukraine remains the basis of the Kremlin's imperial ambitions. That is why our common duty is to ensure that the aggressor pays a real price for everything he has done," he wrote.

"We discussed the continuation of support for Ukraine. This is a matter of security not only for our country, but for all of Europe and the world. Helping Ukraine now is much cheaper than facing a stronger Russia later. We also discussed the preparation of the planned high-level meetings and the visit of the U.S. Special Representative to Ukraine. I am grateful for the support and willingness to work together to restore justice and security. Thank you for the meeting. We continue to work," said Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President.

