Yermak discussed with Sullivan the situation with the aid package for Ukraine and the recent Russian strikes

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan. They discussed, among other things, the situation on the battlefield and the issue of the US Congress's decision-making on the aid package necessary for Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

Andriy Yermak emphasized the importance of the meetings between the Ukrainian and American sides held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The interlocutors discussed the situation on the battlefield and Russia's recent missile attacks on Ukrainian territory, - the statement said.

Details

It is reported that the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and the US Presidential Advisor paid special attention to the issue of the US Congress' decision-making on the aid package needed for Ukraine.

Yermak and Sullivan also reviewed the results of the fourth meeting of national security and political advisors on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula held in Davos and discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

In addition, the Head of the President's Office thanked the U.S. President, his administration, both houses of Congress and American society for their steadfast support of Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

Addendum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is more positive than last year about receiving support from the United States .

White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby statedthat the lack of US aid would have catastrophic consequences for Ukraine.