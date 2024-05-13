Yermak called on the Lutheran World Federation to popularize the idea of the Global Peace Summit

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with representatives of the Lutheran World Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Office of the President.

Andriy Yermak thanked the representatives of the Lutheran Church for their support of Ukraine and Ukrainians.

He also noted that Lutheranism has a strong presence in many influential countries and called on its followers to popularize the idea and purpose of the Global Peace Summit, which should develop a joint plan to restore a just peace for Ukraine.

This is a very challenging time for resilience and protection. And so it is crucial that politicians take strong decisions. That's why I ask you to spread the word about the Summit to support it among countries that welcome a just peace - Yermak emphasized.

Separately, the Head of the President's Office emphasized the importance of promoting the truth about the war in Ukraine among the countries of the Global South.

