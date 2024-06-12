France, Turkey and Japan plan joint projects with Odesa region - Kiper

The head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper visited Berlin on a working visit, reports UNN.

Two fruitful working days in Berlin. We focused on post-war reconstruction projects, economic and energy support. We held talks with Sebastian Denage, a member of the Regional Council of Occitania. Confirmed the intentions between the regions to cooperate in the construction of shelters in educational institutions and further sign a memorandum - he writes.

In addition, the delegation agreed with representatives of Neo-Eco (a French waste recycling company) to meet in Odesa to discuss the implementation of the project in the region with the support of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur partner region.

"The existing agreements were also discussed with a representative of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs," Kiper informs

With representatives of the Turkish company Çalık Holding, the Ukrainian side discussed the potential implementation of energy projects.

"Our agricultural sector was not overlooked. We discussed with a representative of the Japanese company Kim&Chang the possibility of obtaining loans for reclamation projects in the south of Odesa region, and with the CEO of Sagri - innovative solutions in the field of agriculture.

We celebrated the first anniversary of cooperation with our partner, the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen, with new plans, including support for cultural institutions," Kiper writes.

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration also met with representatives of KOICA, Zaha Hadid Architects, the regional manager of the German company Notus Energy in Ukraine, and the CEO of Panasonic Ukraine.