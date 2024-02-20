Yarosh spoke about the condition of volunteers Albert and Natalia Kruchynin, whose car was blown up in Odesa

Albert Kruchinin, who was injured in a car explosion in the village of Hvardiyske, Odesa region, is in a coma, and his wife Natalia is in serious condition. This was reported on Facebook by the commander of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army Dmytro Yarosh, reports UNN.

At night we managed to visit Albert and Natalia in one of the medical institutions in Odesa. The doctors are doing an incredible job. Unfortunately, Albert is still in a coma. Natalia is in a serious condition due to a severe contusion. I believe that their thirst for life will overcome everything." - Yarosh noted.

He added that the security of the Kruchinin family has been reinforced and confirmed that the command of the UDA guarantees a reward of $10,000 for information about the persons involved in the terrorist attack. In addition, Sergiy Sternenko promised $10,000 for such information.

On the evening of February 19, a car of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army carrying two volunteers, Albert and Natalia Kruchynin, was blown up near a military facility in the suburbs of Odesa. [Both were taken to the hospital with numerous injuries.

