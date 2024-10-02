Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing is ready to expand practical cooperation with russia. This was reported by Xinhua, according to UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, during a conversation with the terrorist state's president, putin, as the two countries celebrated the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Xi emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation between the two countries.

According to the information, the People's Republic of China was officially proclaimed on October 1, 1949, and the Soviet Union recognized it the very next day, which marked the beginning of close relations between the two countries.

