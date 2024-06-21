World Giraffe Day, International Yoga Day, Skateboarding Day. What else can you celebrate on June 21

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8104 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 107064 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 115511 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130735 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195286 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237143 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145931 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369773 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182207 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149730 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 71280 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 78609 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 108777 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95144 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 36296 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 107065 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97253 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 115511 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 110823 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130735 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4826 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 7912 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13344 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14846 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18708 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

World Giraffe Day, International Yoga Day, Skateboarding Day. What else can you celebrate on June 21

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102789 views

Today, June 21, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers in many countries of the world join the World Giraffe Day. According to scientists, since the beginning of the XXI century, due to the expansion of agricultural land, armed conflicts and poaching, the giraffe population has decreased by 40%.

World Giraffe Day, International Yoga Day, Skateboarding Day. What else can you celebrate on June 21

Today, on June 21, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers in many countries of the world join the World Giraffe Day, writes UNN.

Giraffes are the tallest land animals on our planet. The height of their body can reach six meters.

Giraffes live exclusively in Africa. According to scientists, since the beginning of the XXI century, due to the expansion of agricultural land, armed conflicts and poaching, the giraffe population has decreased by 40%. Currently, there are up to 90 thousand individuals of these animals in the wild, nature reserves and national parks.

In particular, there are no more than 700 representatives of the subspecies – the Rothschild giraffe.

The color of each giraffe is unique, like a human fingerprint. This animal can turn its head 360 degrees.

People who want to live in harmony with themselves and the whole world can join the International Day of yoga today.

Yoga is an Indian spiritual and physical practice that changes the human mind and body. Yoga classes help you feel the fusion of soul and body, unity with nature and with yourself. Practice improves mental and physical health, promotes a healthy lifestyle.

Yoga practices are aimed at harmonizing the mind and body, as well as the relationship between man and nature. It helps to achieve psychophysiological well-being, emotional balance and cope with everyday stress.

But fans of an active lifestyle and extreme sensations can join the world Skateboarding Day today.

Skateboarding originated in California in the 50s of the twentieth century. Surfers, waiting for the waves, to somehow have fun, attached wheels to ordinary boards, and rode on them.

Gradually, skateboarding became a mass phenomenon and turned into a sport, and the skate from a simple board with attached wheels turned into a well-designed sports equipment with polyurethane wheels.

Tricks and styles were invented and developed for skateboarding. Safety requirements and organization of special training and sports grounds have been introduced.

Fans of fine alcoholic beverages can celebrate Lambrusco day today.

The event is dedicated to popularizing this unique wine variety, which has been produced in Italy for centuries, and is known for its fruity taste, bright color and effervescent texture.

The wine is made from Lambrusco grapes, which are grown throughout the Emilia-Romagna region.

On June 21, many countries around the world host various events on the occasion of World amyotrophic lateral sclerosis day.

This is a disease characterized by progressive degeneration of motor nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, which leads to irreversible muscle paralysis.

It occurs when motor neurons running from the brain to the spinal cord and from it to the muscles of the entire body die, causing the brain to lose its ability to control muscle movement.

Also today you can celebrate World hydrography Day, handshake day, International Day of humanism, T-Shirt Day.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the Holy Martyr Julian of Tarsia.

Julian's mother was a Christian and raised her son in love with the Lord.

When the persecution of Christians intensified, Julian was captured and ordered to sacrifice to the pagan gods, but the young man refused.

According to legend, he was tortured for a long time, and then thrown into the sea in a bag of venomous snakes.

Name days on June 21 are celebrated by Julian, Anton, Maxim, Yulia, Anastasia.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
California
Africa
Italy
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41