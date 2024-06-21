World Giraffe Day, International Yoga Day, Skateboarding Day. What else can you celebrate on June 21

Today, on June 21, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers in many countries of the world join the World Giraffe Day, writes UNN.

Giraffes are the tallest land animals on our planet. The height of their body can reach six meters.

Giraffes live exclusively in Africa. According to scientists, since the beginning of the XXI century, due to the expansion of agricultural land, armed conflicts and poaching, the giraffe population has decreased by 40%. Currently, there are up to 90 thousand individuals of these animals in the wild, nature reserves and national parks.

In particular, there are no more than 700 representatives of the subspecies – the Rothschild giraffe.

The color of each giraffe is unique, like a human fingerprint. This animal can turn its head 360 degrees.

People who want to live in harmony with themselves and the whole world can join the International Day of yoga today.

Yoga is an Indian spiritual and physical practice that changes the human mind and body. Yoga classes help you feel the fusion of soul and body, unity with nature and with yourself. Practice improves mental and physical health, promotes a healthy lifestyle.

Yoga practices are aimed at harmonizing the mind and body, as well as the relationship between man and nature. It helps to achieve psychophysiological well-being, emotional balance and cope with everyday stress.

But fans of an active lifestyle and extreme sensations can join the world Skateboarding Day today.

Skateboarding originated in California in the 50s of the twentieth century. Surfers, waiting for the waves, to somehow have fun, attached wheels to ordinary boards, and rode on them.

Gradually, skateboarding became a mass phenomenon and turned into a sport, and the skate from a simple board with attached wheels turned into a well-designed sports equipment with polyurethane wheels.

Tricks and styles were invented and developed for skateboarding. Safety requirements and organization of special training and sports grounds have been introduced.

Fans of fine alcoholic beverages can celebrate Lambrusco day today.

The event is dedicated to popularizing this unique wine variety, which has been produced in Italy for centuries, and is known for its fruity taste, bright color and effervescent texture.

The wine is made from Lambrusco grapes, which are grown throughout the Emilia-Romagna region.

On June 21, many countries around the world host various events on the occasion of World amyotrophic lateral sclerosis day.

This is a disease characterized by progressive degeneration of motor nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, which leads to irreversible muscle paralysis.

It occurs when motor neurons running from the brain to the spinal cord and from it to the muscles of the entire body die, causing the brain to lose its ability to control muscle movement.

Also today you can celebrate World hydrography Day, handshake day, International Day of humanism, T-Shirt Day.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the Holy Martyr Julian of Tarsia.

Julian's mother was a Christian and raised her son in love with the Lord.

When the persecution of Christians intensified, Julian was captured and ordered to sacrifice to the pagan gods, but the young man refused.

According to legend, he was tortured for a long time, and then thrown into the sea in a bag of venomous snakes.

Name days on June 21 are celebrated by Julian, Anton, Maxim, Yulia, Anastasia.