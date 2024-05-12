Woman wounded, infrastructure damaged as a result of russian strikes in Dnipropetrovs'k region

On May 11, russia attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with 9 unmanned aerial vehicles and shelled 3 with artillery. One woman was wounded. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

On May 11, enemy forces reportedly attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with 9 unmanned aerial vehicles and shelled it with artillery 3 times.

Nikopol, Myrovska, Marhanetska and Pokrovska rural communities were attacked.

One woman was reportedly injured and material damage was reported, including 7 private houses, outbuildings, greenhouses, garages, cars and power lines.

The attack also damaged an infrastructure facility.

