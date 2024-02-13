Woman killed in Kherson region due to night shelling

Russian troops shelled the village of Lvove in Kherson region at night, killing a woman, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Last night, Russian troops killed an elderly resident of the village of Lvove. The occupiers shelled the village around one in the morning. An 83-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the yard of her home - Prokudin wrote on social media.

Russians fired 25 shells at Kherson, 33 attacks in the region, there are wounded