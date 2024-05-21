WOG and the Dignitas Foundation handed over 5 more ARES UAV systems to the defenders

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36627 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34466 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68625 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36683 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62741 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251229 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226381 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212385 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238108 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224866 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86001 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62707 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68596 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113106 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113986 views
WOG and the Dignitas Foundation handed over 5 more ARES UAV systems to the defenders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46361 views

Another 5 ARES UAV systems were handed over to the defenders by WOG and the Dignitas Foundation.

The WOG filling station chain and the Dignitas Charitable Foundation continue to provide the Defense Forces with UAVs. As part of the joint project "MEGAKAVA donates to "wings", they handed over 5 more unmanned reconnaissance systems "ARES" of brigade type to 5 combat units: The 44th separate mechanized brigade, the 3rd regiment of the Special Operations Forces, the 411th separate battalion of the UAV TRO Command ("Hawks"), the 132nd separate reconnaissance battalion of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the 77th separate airmobile brigade.

All the crews who received the drones underwent professional training in flying these particular UAVs, organized by the Victory Drones training project team of the Dignitas Foundation.

In total, since the beginning of April, as part of the MEGAKAVA Donate to Wings project, the defenders have received 8 Ukrainian ARES UAVs.

The initiative will last until the end of May. If you want to strengthen the Defense Forces on the battlefield with "wings", please join in. To do this, you just need to buy a MEGA beverage in a cup at any WOG filling station, and the company will transfer UAH 5 from each of them to purchase a UAV.

If you used to enjoy coffee at WOG and are currently abroad, you can also make a contribution. Just donate any amount to the project bank https://send.monobank.ua/jar/93B8pKzg4x. Thanks to benefactors and MEGOGO viewers who donated to the bank using a special QR code during football matches, we have already accumulated almost UAH 700 thousand. This means that our defenders will have even more UAVs to help them hit enemy positions.

The ARES reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle, developed in Ukraine for tactical-level military needs, has proven effective in photo reconnaissance of a large area from a long distance for further data decryption, in FPV correction and confirmation of damage, and in laying corridors for further stages of reconnaissance operations. It is capable of penetrating up to 50 km behind enemy lines at speeds of up to 100 km/h, operating at temperatures from -15 C to +35 C, and the deployment time is 15 minutes.

Project partner: streaming service MEGOGO.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
syly-spetsialnykh-operatsii-ukrainaSpecial Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

