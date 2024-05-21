WOG and the Dignitas Foundation handed over 5 more ARES UAV systems to the defenders

The WOG filling station chain and the Dignitas Charitable Foundation continue to provide the Defense Forces with UAVs. As part of the joint project "MEGAKAVA donates to "wings", they handed over 5 more unmanned reconnaissance systems "ARES" of brigade type to 5 combat units: The 44th separate mechanized brigade, the 3rd regiment of the Special Operations Forces, the 411th separate battalion of the UAV TRO Command ("Hawks"), the 132nd separate reconnaissance battalion of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the 77th separate airmobile brigade.

All the crews who received the drones underwent professional training in flying these particular UAVs, organized by the Victory Drones training project team of the Dignitas Foundation.

In total, since the beginning of April, as part of the MEGAKAVA Donate to Wings project, the defenders have received 8 Ukrainian ARES UAVs.

The initiative will last until the end of May. If you want to strengthen the Defense Forces on the battlefield with "wings", please join in. To do this, you just need to buy a MEGA beverage in a cup at any WOG filling station, and the company will transfer UAH 5 from each of them to purchase a UAV.

If you used to enjoy coffee at WOG and are currently abroad, you can also make a contribution. Just donate any amount to the project bank https://send.monobank.ua/jar/93B8pKzg4x. Thanks to benefactors and MEGOGO viewers who donated to the bank using a special QR code during football matches, we have already accumulated almost UAH 700 thousand. This means that our defenders will have even more UAVs to help them hit enemy positions.

The ARES reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle, developed in Ukraine for tactical-level military needs, has proven effective in photo reconnaissance of a large area from a long distance for further data decryption, in FPV correction and confirmation of damage, and in laying corridors for further stages of reconnaissance operations. It is capable of penetrating up to 50 km behind enemy lines at speeds of up to 100 km/h, operating at temperatures from -15 C to +35 C, and the deployment time is 15 minutes.

Project partner: streaming service MEGOGO.