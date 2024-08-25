With the start of the operation in the Kursk region on the Kharkiv direction, Russia reduced the use of tactical aircraft

With the start of the Kursk operation in the Kharkiv sector, the Russians have significantly reduced the use of tactical aviation. This was reported by the spokesman for the OTU "Kharkiv" Vitaliy Sarantsev on the air of a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Asked whether there was any relief with the start of the Kursk operation, Sarantsev replied: "We have felt relief only in tactical aviation, meaning that the enemy has significantly reduced its use in our direction. If in previous periods we had 30-50 KABs per day in our area alone, now, for example, yesterday the enemy launched two air strikes using four KABs and 11 unguided missiles. This is much less than in previous periods. We can say it is many times less".

However, he noted that this does not mean that the enemy has completely abandoned the use of tactical aircraft.

It is actively used in other areas, including Sumy region, where more than 100 CABs were thrown away yesterday, - Sarantsev said.

When asked if this meant they lacked aviation, Sarantsev replied: "We cannot talk about any lack of aviation (in Russia - ed.)."

Addendum

In the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military is managing to improve the tactical situation in certain locations, and there are positive aspects.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy notedthat there are several results of the operation in the Kursk region, including the replenishment of the exchange fund and the cessation of the Russian operation to attack the Sumy region.