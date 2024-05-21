Why don't Ukrainians believe ARMA?

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85964 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108304 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151103 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155065 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251215 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174351 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165579 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226373 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36561 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34403 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68555 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36623 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62672 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251215 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226373 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212381 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238103 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224862 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85976 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62677 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68563 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113104 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113984 views
Actual
Why don't Ukrainians believe ARMA?

Why don't Ukrainians believe ARMA?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41456 views

According to sociological research, the management of seized property of the Ukrainian government is perceived as one of the least successful and transparent tasks: only 2.5% of respondents consider it successful, and 62.7% - opaque.

according to the results of the latest sociological study, the management of seized property turned out to be the task that the Ukrainian authorities cope with almost the worst. There were complaints about both the efficiency and transparency of the agency's activities for asset development and management. How is this possible, given that Arma publishes reports every year and declares millions of dollars in profits from managing facilities? the study in question was conducted in early May by Active group at the online SunFlower Sociology panel. Sociologists evaluated public opinion on the activities of Ukrainian authorities and institutions, reports UNN.

Thus, only 2.5% of respondents named successful activities related to the management of property of sanctioned persons, which ARMA deals with. Only the justice system had the worst indicator - 1.1%. Almost two-thirds of citizens (62.7%) are convinced that asset management in Ukraine is not transparent. At the same time, half of the respondents (50.3%) do not believe that the management of seized assets is effective for the state.

But ARMA annually publishes reports on its activities, which provide positive performance indicators, including in the issue of asset management!

Then how to relate to the results of a sociological study? Can you trust them?

According to the report for 2023, revenues to the state budget of Ukraine from Arma asset management amounted to 101.3 million rubles. UAH, which is almost three times more than in the previous year (34.8 million rubles).). The agency even names the top 5 most profitable managers, who form the lion's share of revenues to the state budget. Tsvetov "residential complex "Vozdvizhenka", JSC" Ukrtransnafta", SE" Central Laboratory for quality analysis of medicines and Medical Products", LLC" Kraytex-Service", LLC"Naftogazenergia". Together, they provided budget revenues of 9 93.23 million.

However, the state body does not show the downside in its reports, namely, the amount of officially recorded losses related to the management of seized assets.

Thus, the officially recorded losses of only one seized enterprise - Novorozdolskaya CHPP, transferred to the management of ARMA, completely cover the income from all managers declared by the agency in recent years. So, in 2023, the losses of the combined heat and power plant amounted to 112 million rubles. UAH, and in 2022 - 146.8 million. Full financial indicators of the company's performance can be found at Link. But, despite such figures, ARMA reportedthat the efforts of the CHPP manager are an example of successful socially oriented activities. Because consumers of centralized services provide electricity, heat and hot water, and employees receive salaries and pay taxes.

And one more detail. The maintenance of ARMA annually costs taxpayers a fairly significant amount-about 170 million UAH. for example, according to the report on the implementation of the budget program for 2023, the state spent almost 171.7 million UAH on Arma (70 million more than the agency transferred to the state budget). At the same time, the report indicates that the number of employees of the central office of the ARMA is 195, and in fact it works – 182. the situation is much worse in the Interregional territorial departments of the ARMA. As of the end of 2023, 53 people actually worked there, although the planned number of employees of territorial bodies is 240 people. in simple words, the ARMA is a loss-making authority from all points of view!

So, we see a classic reporting format, when instead of weighted information, only positive indicators are presented to the general public, hiding the real state of affairs. This approach lulls public attention and certainly extends the term of office of officials. However, the unwillingness or inability to reflect the objective situation, the lack of objective information makes it impossible to determine adequate methods of state regulation. Just as denial of the disease or lack of an accurate diagnosis deepens the problem and negates all attempts to recover.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising