Why don't Ukrainians believe ARMA?

according to the results of the latest sociological study, the management of seized property turned out to be the task that the Ukrainian authorities cope with almost the worst. There were complaints about both the efficiency and transparency of the agency's activities for asset development and management. How is this possible, given that Arma publishes reports every year and declares millions of dollars in profits from managing facilities? the study in question was conducted in early May by Active group at the online SunFlower Sociology panel. Sociologists evaluated public opinion on the activities of Ukrainian authorities and institutions, reports UNN.

Thus, only 2.5% of respondents named successful activities related to the management of property of sanctioned persons, which ARMA deals with. Only the justice system had the worst indicator - 1.1%. Almost two-thirds of citizens (62.7%) are convinced that asset management in Ukraine is not transparent. At the same time, half of the respondents (50.3%) do not believe that the management of seized assets is effective for the state.

But ARMA annually publishes reports on its activities, which provide positive performance indicators, including in the issue of asset management!

Then how to relate to the results of a sociological study? Can you trust them?

According to the report for 2023, revenues to the state budget of Ukraine from Arma asset management amounted to 101.3 million rubles. UAH, which is almost three times more than in the previous year (34.8 million rubles).). The agency even names the top 5 most profitable managers, who form the lion's share of revenues to the state budget. Tsvetov "residential complex "Vozdvizhenka", JSC" Ukrtransnafta", SE" Central Laboratory for quality analysis of medicines and Medical Products", LLC" Kraytex-Service", LLC"Naftogazenergia". Together, they provided budget revenues of 9 93.23 million.

However, the state body does not show the downside in its reports, namely, the amount of officially recorded losses related to the management of seized assets.

Thus, the officially recorded losses of only one seized enterprise - Novorozdolskaya CHPP, transferred to the management of ARMA, completely cover the income from all managers declared by the agency in recent years. So, in 2023, the losses of the combined heat and power plant amounted to 112 million rubles. UAH, and in 2022 - 146.8 million. Full financial indicators of the company's performance can be found at Link. But, despite such figures, ARMA reportedthat the efforts of the CHPP manager are an example of successful socially oriented activities. Because consumers of centralized services provide electricity, heat and hot water, and employees receive salaries and pay taxes.

And one more detail. The maintenance of ARMA annually costs taxpayers a fairly significant amount-about 170 million UAH. for example, according to the report on the implementation of the budget program for 2023, the state spent almost 171.7 million UAH on Arma (70 million more than the agency transferred to the state budget). At the same time, the report indicates that the number of employees of the central office of the ARMA is 195, and in fact it works – 182. the situation is much worse in the Interregional territorial departments of the ARMA. As of the end of 2023, 53 people actually worked there, although the planned number of employees of territorial bodies is 240 people. in simple words, the ARMA is a loss-making authority from all points of view!

So, we see a classic reporting format, when instead of weighted information, only positive indicators are presented to the general public, hiding the real state of affairs. This approach lulls public attention and certainly extends the term of office of officials. However, the unwillingness or inability to reflect the objective situation, the lack of objective information makes it impossible to determine adequate methods of state regulation. Just as denial of the disease or lack of an accurate diagnosis deepens the problem and negates all attempts to recover.