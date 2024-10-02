Where to buy quality rice in Ukraine?

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 61102 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102798 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165944 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137266 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142809 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138916 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181715 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112053 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172330 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104740 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98256 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109341 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111441 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 43979 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 51230 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165944 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181715 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172330 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199713 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188671 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141566 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141632 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146358 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137795 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154695 views
Where to buy quality rice in Ukraine?

Where to buy quality rice in Ukraine?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28847 views

An overview of popular types of rice and their use in cooking. Tips for choosing high-quality rice, interesting facts about its benefits, and recommendations on where to buy rice in Ukraine.

Rice is one of the most popular and versatile products used in cuisines around the world. In Ukraine, it is also an important element of the daily diet. If you want to buy rice, it is important to know what types of rice are available and where to buy it, UNN reports.

Image

Popular types of rice

There are several main types of rice, each of which is used to prepare different dishes:

  • Long-grain rice: Ideal for cooking pilaf, salads and side dishes. After cooking, the grains remain crumbly.
  • Round-grain rice: This rice is most commonly used for sushi, desserts, and cereals due to its glutinous texture.
  • Jasmine rice: An aromatic rice variety widely used in Asian cuisine. It has a mild flavor and delicate texture.
  • Basmati: Popular in Indian cuisine. It is characterized by long and thin grains with a rich flavor.
  • Brown rice: Considered healthier because it contains a hull rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Interesting facts about rice

Rice is not only tasty, but also nutritious, rich in B vitamins, magnesium and iron. In addition, it is gluten-free, which makes it suitable for people with protein intolerance. Rice water is also used in cosmetics due to its moisturizing properties.

How to choose quality rice

To choose the best rice, pay attention to the following points:

  1. Integrity of grains: The grains must be intact, uniform and free of damage.
  2. Sealed packaging: It prevents moisture and contamination from entering.
  3. Date of production: Fresh rice retains its flavor and nutritional properties better.

Where to buy rice in Ukraine?

Quality rice can be found in a variety of places, such as supermarkets and specialty stores. However, one of the most convenient options is to buy rice from online stores. For example, maudau.com.ua offers a variety of rice types at affordable prices. This allows you to choose the most suitable option depending on your tastes and culinary needs.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
ukraineUkraine

