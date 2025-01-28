When will Mirage 2000 appear in the sky over Ukraine - the answer of the French Foreign Minister

France is planning to transfer Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine. This was announced by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in an interview with Sud Radio, UNN reports.

Details

"The French Mirages will soon fly in the Ukrainian sky. (...) At the end of the quarter," Barrot said.

Previously

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecorneuil announced plans to supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets in the first quarter of 2025.