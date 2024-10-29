When will Kyiv start heating residential buildings - the mayor's answer
Kyiv • UNN
The heating season for residential buildings in Kyiv will start on October 30 due to the forecasted cold snap. The full deployment of the heating system will take about 7 days. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.
On October 30, the heating season for the housing stock in Kyiv starts. This decision was made by the city, taking into account the further significant cold snap
Given the weather conditions and weather forecasters' predictions of a significant drop in temperature, the average daily temperature for three days will be below +8 degrees, he said that residential buildings will start to be connected to heat on Wednesday, October 30.
"It takes about 7 days to fully deploy the centralized heat supply system in Kyiv, which is one of the largest in Europe in terms of technology," the mayor said.
On October 14, the heating season for the city's social institutions began in Kyiv.