Magnetic storms and tangible cooling: a weather forecaster made a forecast

Forecaster Natalia Didenko warned of magnetic storms and the possibility of seeing the aurora borealis. A comfortable temperature of +10...+16°C is expected until November 2-3, after which a significant cold snap will come.
"If you have a severe headache or any other discomfort with your body, you can blame it on magnetic storms. Today and tomorrow, outbreaks of solar and terrestrial magnetic activity are observed and expected! (...) It's only for a couple of days," weather forecaster Natalia Didenko wrote on Facebook.
She noted that with such solar flares, it is likely to see the aurora borealis.
At the same time, according to the forecaster, the temperature is expected to be "super-comfortable" in the coming days, but a noticeable cold snap will come on November 2-3.
"On October 29, rains are possible in the western regions, and the vast majority of Ukraine will have dry weather, except for fog. The air temperature is still super comfortable. During the day on Tuesday, +10...+16 degrees are expected, except in Volyn, Rivne, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, sometimes +9...+11 degrees," said Didenko.
According to her, there will be no precipitation in Kyiv on October 29. At night +6...+8 degrees, during the day +11...+13 degrees.
"A tangible cold snap will come from November 2-3, next Saturday-Sunday," Didenko wrote.
