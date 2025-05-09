$41.510.07
When to call an electrician: 8 tasks that you shouldn't do yourself

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Electrical work is associated with risk and fire hazard. There are 8 types of work, such as replacing sockets, repairing switches, etc., that are better left to professionals.

When to call an electrician: 8 tasks that you shouldn't do yourself

Taking care of a home requires a lot of knowledge and skills to keep all the equipment in the house in working order. And if we can do some of the work ourselves, there are eight types of electrical work that are best left to professionals, UNN reports with reference to Martha Stewart.

Since electrical work is usually associated with risk and fire hazard due to the presence of electricity, it is necessary to clearly understand when it is better to consult a specialist.

Remodeling and adding outlets

It is recommended not to start adding outlets yourself, despite the availability of many training videos online.

It is noted that improper grounding or unsuitable outlets create serious risks. Especially if the installation is planned in old houses.

"Old houses often have mixed types of wiring, and a professional knows how to work with what's there and bring it all up to code without any surprises," the article says.

Problems with the circuit breaker

A circuit breaker is a device designed to turn on, pass and turn off the operating current in an electrical circuit. In addition, it is able to conduct and switch off the current in emergency situations for a specified period of time, providing protection to the electrical network.

Special knowledge and experience with electrical systems are required to diagnose and troubleshoot a circuit breaker. A qualified electrician will be able to accurately identify the source of the problem and offer a safe and effective solution.

The mechanism for providing housing rental subsidies for IDPs has been simplified: how it works08.05.25, 18:07 • 9222 views

Installation of dimmer systems

A dimmer is a device designed to regulate the electrical power of a load. It is connected in parallel to the power source. Dimmers are most often used to control the brightness of incandescent and LED lamps. By changing the resistance in the circuit, the dimmer allows you to adjust the voltage, and therefore the level of illumination.

However, due to frequent problems with the incompatibility of controls and home wiring, it is better not to take risks and entrust the installation of the dimmer to a qualified specialist.

Smart home and energy settings

There are many modern, high-tech ways to save electricity in the home. In particular, these are smart switches that allow you to remotely turn on lighting and energy-saving thermostats.

However, not all of them are suitable for quick connection. A professional can help ensure that all devices are installed correctly and save as much energy and money as possible.

Comprehensive home renovation

During major repairs of houses, there is often a need to update the electrical network: installing new sockets, installing lighting or upgrading the electrical panel. Such works require in-depth knowledge of electrical engineering and compliance with building codes. Contacting a licensed electrician guarantees safe performance of work and compliance with all standards.

Eliminating light flickering and voltage surges

Constant flickering of lamps or sudden voltage drops can indicate serious problems with wiring or electrical panel. Ignoring these signals can lead to fire or other hazards. If the problem recurs, it is worth contacting a qualified specialist, even if at first glance it seems that it is only a light bulb.

Installation of complex electrical systems

The installation of built-in lighting or other design solutions often requires not only complex wiring, but also certain structural changes in the room. In such cases, you can not do without the help of a professional. Only he will be able to safely implement your idea and ensure the reliable operation of the entire system. As a nice bonus, experienced craftsmen can also offer interesting design ideas.

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice28.04.25, 14:54 • 39856 views

Electrical work in wet or damp rooms

Places such as bathrooms, kitchens and outdoor spaces require special attention due to the effects of moisture. Installing outlets, lighting or appliances in these locations involves taking special safety precautions to prevent electric shock. So this task should also be entrusted to a professional electrician who is trained to handle such conditions safely.

The cost of rent has increased in the Poltava region and the price of apartments in Zhytomyr new buildings: what happened in the real estate market in April07.05.25, 16:24 • 7086 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Life hackReal Estate
