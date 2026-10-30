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What is celebrated on October 30 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

On October 30, the world celebrates the days of life and orthopedic nurses, while Ukraine marks Coach’s Day and Checklist Day. The faithful honor Saints Zinoviy and Zinoviya.

What is celebrated on October 30 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 30, the world marks International Orthopaedic Nurses Day and World Day of Life. According to the new style of the church calendar, Saints Hieromartyrs Zenobius and Zenobia are honored, while according to the old style, Saint Prophet Hosea and Saint Andrew of Crete the Venerable Martyr are commemorated, UNN writes.

International Orthopaedic Nurses Day

A global medical observance established in the United States in 1990 and supported by the National Association of Orthopaedic Nurses and international nursing communities.

The event is intended to recognize the important contribution of nursing staff to the treatment, care and rehabilitation of patients with injuries, musculoskeletal disorders, degenerative joint diseases and those recovering from complex orthopedic surgeries.

World Day of Life

An international human rights and humanitarian observance dedicated to the value of human life at all its stages.

The event emphasizes the importance of protecting fundamental human rights, ensuring access to quality healthcare and safe living conditions, countering violence and armed conflicts, and supporting the mental and physical health of people worldwide.

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Coach Day

An unofficial professional holiday established in 1999 at the initiative of the Ukrainian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation and sports organizations.

The day is dedicated to recognizing the key role of sports mentors, coaches at children's and youth schools, and professional teams in developing discipline, unlocking athletes' potential, achieving high sporting results and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Checklist Day

An unofficial holiday that highlights the role of checklists in increasing productivity, minimizing human error and ensuring safety in critical sectors.

The date is associated with October 30, 1935, when the crash of the Boeing Model 299 prototype bomber demonstrated the need to introduce mandatory pre-flight checklists for pilots, which later became standard in civil aviation, medicine and management.

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According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers honor the memory of Saints Hieromartyrs Zenobius, Bishop of Aegea, and his sister Zenobia. They were born in Aegea, gave their inheritance to the poor and dedicated their lives to serving the Christian community.

Zenobius had the gift of healing illnesses through prayer, and during the persecutions under Emperor Diocletian, he and his sister openly professed their faith before the court, for which both were executed in 285.

According to the old calendar, believers honor the memory of Saint Prophet Hosea  - one of the 12 Minor Prophets of the Old Testament, who denounced the apostasy of the people of Israel from God and prophesied the coming of the Savior.

They also commemorate Andrew of Crete the Venerable Martyr  - a defender of the veneration of icons who suffered a martyr's death in Constantinople during the reign of the iconoclast Emperor Constantine V Copronymus.

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Oleksandra Mesenko

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