What is celebrated on October 28 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 28, Ukraine observes the Day of Liberation of Ukraine from Fascist Invaders, while around the world, under the auspices of international organizations, International Animation Day and World Judo Day are held. In many countries, this day also marks a warm family occasion — Grandparents Day. According to the new-style church calendar, Saint Paraskeva of Iconium, the holy martyrs Terentius and Neonilla and their children are commemorated, while according to the old style, Saint Euthymius of Thessalonica is remembered, writes UNN.

International Animation Day

Established in 2002 by the International Animated Film Association to mark the 110th anniversary of the public demonstration of the first animation technology. On October 28, 1892, in Paris, inventor Charles-Émile Reynaud presented the public with his optical theater — the Théâtre Optique, a praxinoscope-based device that reproduced moving color drawings. The event brings together animators, artists, and directors from around the world, accompanied by screenings of retrospective and contemporary animated films, master classes, and showcase lectures on the visual arts.

World Judo Day

Established by the International Judo Federation in 2011. The date was chosen to honor the birthday of the outstanding Japanese martial artist, educator, and founder of judo, Jigoro Kano, who was born on October 28, 1860. The day is intended to promote the philosophy of judo as a system of physical, moral, and spiritual education based on the principles of mutual respect, discipline, courtesy, and self-improvement.

International School Library Day

Established in 1999 at the initiative of the International Association of School Librarianship with the support of UNESCO. The event highlights the fundamental role of the school library as an educational, information, and cultural center that promotes literacy, critical thinking, and interest in books, while ensuring equal access to knowledge for students of all ages.

International Creole Day / Journée Internationale du Créole

Established in 1983 at the initiative of the International Institute for Creole Studies. The holiday is intended to draw attention to the preservation and development of Creole languages, literary heritage, folklore, and the unique cultural traditions of communities in the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, and other parts of the planet.

Grandparents Day

A warm and touching occasion in the family calendar, observed on October 28 in many countries around the world, including Ukraine. The holiday aims to strengthen ties between generations and express deep gratitude to older family members for their care, life wisdom, love, and support in raising grandchildren.

Day of Liberation of Ukraine from Fascist Invaders

An official state commemorative date established by a decree of the President of Ukraine in 2009. The event honors the heroic feat of the Ukrainian people during World War II and marks October 28, 1944, when, during the East Carpathian Offensive, the troops of the 1st and 4th Ukrainian Fronts finally drove Nazi forces beyond the borders of present-day Ukraine. The day is intended to honor the memory of the millions of fallen soldiers and civilian victims and to pay tribute to the veterans who fought against the totalitarian aggressor.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Paraskeva of Iconium, the Great Martyr. The saint was born into a wealthy Christian family in Iconium; her parents named their daughter Paraskeva, which means "Friday" in Greek, in honor of the day of the Lord’s Passion. During the persecutions under Emperor Diocletian, she refused to offer sacrifices to pagan idols, for which she endured brutal torture and was executed. In Ukrainian tradition, Paraskeva Pyatnytsia is considered the patron saint of women, family happiness, motherhood, and needlework. On this day, believers also commemorate the holy martyrs Terentius and Neonilla and their seven children, who all accepted martyrdom for their faith in Christ.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Saint Euthymius of Thessalonica, an eminent Byzantine ascetic and man of prayer who practiced asceticism on Mount Olympus and Mount Athos, became renowned for the gifts of clairvoyance and healing, and founded monastic communities near Thessalonica.