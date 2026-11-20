On November 20, Ukraine observes Children's Day, while around the world, under the auspices of the UN, World Children's Day and Africa Industrialization Day are observed. In the church calendar according to the new style, Saint Gregory the Decapolite is commemorated, while according to the old style, the 33 holy martyrs in Melitene are commemorated, UNN writes.

Children's Day in Ukraine

An official state date, updated by Decree of the President of Ukraine dated May 30, 2025; previously, the holiday was observed on June 1, but the date was moved to November 20 to synchronize it with World Children's Day and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The event is intended to draw the attention of the state and society to ensuring children's rights to life, safety, health care, and education, as well as protection from all forms of violence, exploitation, and the consequences of armed aggression.

World Children's Day

An official international UN date proclaimed by the General Assembly in 1954. November 20 is a landmark date for global human rights protection: on this day in 1959, the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child, and in 1989, the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which became the most widely ratified international human rights treaty. The event is aimed at improving children's well-being worldwide, ensuring equal access to education and medicine, overcoming child poverty, and involving young people in discussions on issues concerning their future.

International Pediatrician Day

A professional medical observance for children's doctors, whose date is inextricably linked to World Children's Day. The event honors primary and specialized pediatric care professionals, neonatologists, and pediatric surgeons who support children's physical and psycho-emotional development from birth to adulthood and are involved in prevention, vaccination, and the treatment of childhood diseases.

Africa Industrialization Day

An official international UN date established by the General Assembly in December 1989 as part of the Second Industrial Development Decade for Africa. The event is intended to mobilize the international community, investors, and the governments of African states to support the continent's sustainable industrial development, modernize infrastructure, diversify the economy, create jobs, and implement environmentally friendly production technologies.

Transgender Day of Remembrance

An annual international human rights observance established in 1999 by American activist Gwendolyn Ann Smith in memory of the murder of Rita Hester in the state of Massachusetts. The event is dedicated to honoring the memory of transgender people who died as a result of hate crimes, transphobia, and violence, as well as drawing public attention to the need to protect their basic human rights.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Gregory the Decapolite, a Byzantine ascetic and preacher from the Isaurian city of Eirenopolis, who led a strict ascetic life, traveled through the cities of the empire, strengthening Christians in their faith and courageously opposing the iconoclastic heresy of Emperor Leo the Armenian. On this day, they also commemorate Saint Proclus, Archbishop of Constantinople—a disciple of Saint John Chrysostom, a renowned theologian and preacher, during whose patriarchate a destructive earthquake in Byzantium ceased after a prayer accompanied by the hymn "Holy God, Holy Mighty, Holy Immortal, have mercy on us." In popular and church tradition, November 20 marks the beginning of the forefeast of the Entrance of the Most Holy Theotokos into the Temple.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate the 33 holy martyrs of Melitene — Christian soldiers of a Roman legion led by Hiero, who, during the reign of Emperor Diocletian, refused to sacrifice to pagan idols in the Armenian city of Melitene and suffered martyrdom by beheading in 298. This day also commemorates Venerable Lazarus of Galisios — an ascetic who lived atop a pillar in Asia Minor and founded monasteries on Mount Galisios near Ephesus.