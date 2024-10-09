Warm and without precipitation: weather forecast for today

On October 9, Ukraine is expected to have dry weather with temperatures of 17-22° during the day, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.



Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation today.

Southeast wind (west in the east of the country), 5-10 m/s.

The temperature is 6-11° at night, 10-15° on the coast; 17-22° during the day.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. Southeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 6-11°, during the day 17-22°; in Kyiv at night 8-10°, during the day about 20°.