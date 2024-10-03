“We were shocked": Olympic champions thanked Kiper for an unexpected gift
Kyiv • UNN
Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa RSA, handed over the keys to the apartments to Olympic champions Olena Kravatska and Alina Komashchuk. The athletes were shocked by the unexpected gift.
Olympic fencing champion Olena Kravatska told about her meeting with the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper and an unexpected gift from him, UNN reports .
"We walked into the office and were handed certificates for the apartments. We were in shock, but very pleasant! Thank you very much, Oleg Alexandrovich," she wrote on her Instagram.
As a reminder, Kiper recently handed over the keys to the apartments to Olympic champions Olena Kravatska and Alina Komashchuk . The apartments in Odesa were not purchased for budgetary funds. A businessman who had previously purchased an apartment for the family of a deceased paramedic helped to buy the apartments for the athletes.
Kravatska and Komashchuk won team gold in Paris.