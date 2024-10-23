We welcome the actions of any country that supports Ukraine: Deputy State Department Spokesperson comments on South Korean officials' statement
The Deputy Spokesperson for the US State Department commented on South Korea's possible assistance to Ukraine. He emphasized that the United States welcomes the actions of any country in support of Ukraine, but South Korea must express its position.
The support of Ukraine by other countries in defending its sovereignty in the fight against Russia is “of course” welcomed by the United States, said Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel, but noted that the Republic of Korea could express its position.
We, of course, welcome the actions of any country that supports our Ukrainian partners as they continue to defend their territorial integrity and sovereignty
A representative of the US State Department rejected suggestions that the United States doubts the reliability of South Korean intelligence reports.
The official also emphasized that he would “give the Republic of Korea the opportunity to speak for itself about its security assistance to Ukraine.
Patel explained that the US services still need time before they can comment on the interaction between the military forces of the Russian Federation and China.
“The United States has its own procedures and our own assessments that we have to make before we can publicly say we see something as it relates to a particular policy area,” said a US State Department spokesman.
“We will continue to work with our allies and partners to strengthen Ukraine's defense,” the deputy State Department spokesman emphasized.
On Wednesday, the United States reported that North Korea had sent troops into Russia, the first public confirmation of the move.
Asked whether possible retaliatory measures had been discussed in response to the North Korean deployment, Patel preferred to refrain from commenting. If confirmed, the official explained, such a deployment in support of Russia would be “incredibly dangerous.
South Korea is considering sending troops to Ukraine because of North Korea's actions.