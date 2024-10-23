We welcome the actions of any country that supports Ukraine: Deputy State Department Spokesperson comments on South Korean officials' statement

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 28722 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 129227 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 182050 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 114032 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 349312 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 176026 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146582 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196604 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125532 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108381 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

We welcome the actions of any country that supports Ukraine: Deputy State Department Spokesperson comments on South Korean officials' statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62721 views

The Deputy Spokesperson for the US State Department commented on South Korea's possible assistance to Ukraine. He emphasized that the United States welcomes the actions of any country in support of Ukraine, but South Korea must express its position.

We welcome the actions of any country that supports Ukraine: Deputy State Department Spokesperson comments on South Korean officials' statement

The support of Ukraine by other countries in defending its sovereignty in the fight against Russia is “of course” welcomed by the United States, said Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel, but noted that the Republic of Korea could express its position.

Writes UNN with a link to VOA.

We, of course, welcome the actions of any country that supports our Ukrainian partners as they continue to defend their territorial integrity and sovereignty

 ,” Patel said.

A representative of the US State Department rejected suggestions that the United States doubts the reliability of South Korean intelligence reports.

The official also emphasized that he would “give the Republic of Korea the opportunity to speak for itself about its security assistance to Ukraine.

Patel explained that the US services still need time before they can comment on the interaction between the military forces of the Russian Federation and China.

About 3000 DPRK troops are already in Russia, they will be distributed to a number of educational institutions - South Korean intelligence23.10.24, 14:45 • 14457 views

 “The United States has its own procedures and our own assessments that we have to make before we can publicly say we see something as it relates to a particular policy area,” said a US State Department spokesman.

“We will continue to work with our allies and partners to strengthen Ukraine's defense,” the deputy State Department spokesman emphasized.

On Wednesday, the United States reported that North Korea had sent troops into Russia, the first public confirmation of the move.

Asked whether possible retaliatory measures had been discussed in response to the North Korean deployment, Patel preferred to refrain from commenting. If confirmed, the official explained, such a deployment in support of Russia would be “incredibly dangerous.

Recall

South Korea is considering sending troops to Ukraine because of North Korea's actions.

17.11.22, 15:38 • 302277 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsNews of the World
