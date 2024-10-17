We said hello: Zelensky on meeting with Orban at the European Council
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine commented on his meeting with the Hungarian Prime Minister at a meeting of the European Council. Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan, which was supported by the majority of speakers.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a meeting of the European Council, where he presented the Victory Plan, joking that they said hello and that was not a bad thing. He said this during a press conference, UNN reports.
As for Viktor Orban... I saw him among all the other leaders. We said hello. I think this is not a bad thing
Addendum
Politico reportedthat Orban is consolidating the far-right in the EU, threatening unity on Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat 18 members of the European Union commented on the Victory Plan. He had a private part of the conversation with the allies, and afterwards most of those who spoke were fully in favor of the plan.
