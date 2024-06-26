$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

We need a resolute NATO and strong support for Ukraine: Kuleba welcomes appointment of Rutte as new NATO Secretary General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24433 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the appointment of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next NATO Secretary General, expressing hope for strong and lasting support for Ukraine in its fight for freedom and on its path to joining the Alliance.

We need a resolute NATO and strong support for Ukraine: Kuleba welcomes appointment of Rutte as new NATO Secretary General

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the allies' decision to appoint Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next NATO Secretary General and added that ensuring strong and long-term support for Ukraine is "in our common interests," UNN reports.

"Against the backdrop of the most serious threats to the security of the Euro-Atlantic community in this century, we all need a strong, united and resolute NATO, acting as a single family of free nations. It is also in our common interest to provide strong and lasting support to Ukraine in its fight for freedom and on its path to joining the Alliance," Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister noted that Jens Stoltenberg has played and continues to play a crucial role in achieving both goals as NATO Secretary General.

"We are confident that when Mark Rutte takes up his post in October, he will continue to promote shared Euro-Atlantic values and achieve many significant successes along the way. I congratulate Mr. Rutte on the decision of Allies to appoint him as the next Secretary General and wish him every success in his new post," Kuleba added.

Previously

NATO Allies elected Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next NATO Secretary General.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

