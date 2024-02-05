"We must respond to the enemy's activity": Ignat on Poland's decision to activate military aviation along the border with russia and belarus

Poland's decision to intensify the country's military aviation along the border with russia and belarus is logical, given the enemy's activity. This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

He emphasized that he sees nothing strange in Poland's decision to issue a navigational warning, as it can be explained by activity on the russian border, including in the kaliningrad region.

When there is any activity on the other side of the border, there must be a counteraction. It should be mentioned that russian aviation is also present in the kaliningrad region. Currently, there is no evidence of much activity there. Right now, the map is virtually clear of air targets, but russian aircraft can be anywhere - Ignat said.

The spokesperson also added that Polish troops often take to the skies during air raids to protect their borders.

If there is hostile activity, we must react and respond. And for Poles, of course, russia is the same enemy as it is for us - Ignat summarized.

Recall

Poland issued a navigational warning for civilian airspace users about the possible activation of the country's military aviation due to the possibility of "unplanned military activity" along the border with russia and belarus.

Head of EU Diplomacy in Warsaw: to discuss foreign and security policy priorities "from Ukraine to the Middle East"