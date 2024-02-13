We have waited for the official examination of KSRIFE experts, who confirmed that Russia hit Ukraine with a Zircon missile - Ignat

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 9725 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104168 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131904 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132169 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173226 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170413 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277938 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178082 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167059 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148753 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 36207 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 99571 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 96818 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101399 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 51642 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 9944 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277954 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246294 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231472 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256883 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 15961 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131920 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104509 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104601 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120831 views
Actual
We have waited for the official examination of KSRIFE experts, who confirmed that Russia hit Ukraine with a Zircon missile - Ignat

We have waited for the official examination of KSRIFE experts, who confirmed that Russia hit Ukraine with a Zircon missile - Ignat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51734 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces say that we have waited for the official examination of the KSRIFE experts, who confirmed that Russia hit Ukraine with a Zircon missile

We now have official confirmation that Russia used a Zircon missile in Ukraine. The conclusion of the specialists of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise was commented on the air of the national telethon by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat, UNN writes.

We asked the Air Force what had come down. And now the official answer to what came in is indeed given by experts who can identify the wreckage. This is, of course, the Institute of Forensic Expertise, which announced the official information that yes, there was this missile

- Ignat said.

Details

The spokesperson added that now we need to wait for more detailed results of the research. He added that Russia is increasingly using ballistic missiles to strike Ukraine.

"I will say right away that we need to wait for the conclusions of those experts who have already said that this missile was indeed used.

You know that there are other missiles that are not Russian. The wreckage has been recorded and documented. Russia will try to use all methods to attack Ukraine with missiles that fly on a ballistic trajectory. This missile, the Kinzhal and Iskanders used by Russia are ballistic missiles. And these missiles need to be countered. What means? We know, our partners know," Ihnat said.

Optional

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin reportedthat experts have come to a preliminary conclusion that Russia did indeed use a Zircon missile during the massive strike on February 7. This is evidenced by the markings on the wreckage of the missile.

"Experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise are conducting a study of Russian missiles that the enemy used to attack Ukraine on February 7, 2024. According to preliminary information, there is indeed evidence of the use of a 3M22 Zircon missile. This is evidenced by the markings on parts and fragments, the identification of components and parts, and the features of the relevant type of weapon.

"The 3M22 Zircon missile consists of component parts that are marked with the appropriate markings 3L22, 3B22, etc., meaning that the letter may differ, but the general marking for missiles is 3M22. Several fragments are laser engraved and embossed with the inscription 3L22, which indicates a specific assembly from a specific product. In addition, the bolts on the steering mechanisms are marked with the number 26, which is a feature of Zircon. Other markings on the missile wreckage indicate the date of production of its components - late 2023-2024. This means that the missile was assembled recently," Ruvin said.

For the first time, the enemy used old Soviet P-35 missiles to strike Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin25.01.24, 11:10 • 115770 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War
yurii-ihnatYurii Ihnat
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
kh-47m2-kynzhalKh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising