We have waited for the official examination of KSRIFE experts, who confirmed that Russia hit Ukraine with a Zircon missile - Ignat

We now have official confirmation that Russia used a Zircon missile in Ukraine. The conclusion of the specialists of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise was commented on the air of the national telethon by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat, UNN writes.

We asked the Air Force what had come down. And now the official answer to what came in is indeed given by experts who can identify the wreckage. This is, of course, the Institute of Forensic Expertise, which announced the official information that yes, there was this missile - Ignat said.

Details

The spokesperson added that now we need to wait for more detailed results of the research. He added that Russia is increasingly using ballistic missiles to strike Ukraine.

"I will say right away that we need to wait for the conclusions of those experts who have already said that this missile was indeed used.

You know that there are other missiles that are not Russian. The wreckage has been recorded and documented. Russia will try to use all methods to attack Ukraine with missiles that fly on a ballistic trajectory. This missile, the Kinzhal and Iskanders used by Russia are ballistic missiles. And these missiles need to be countered. What means? We know, our partners know," Ihnat said.

Optional

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin reportedthat experts have come to a preliminary conclusion that Russia did indeed use a Zircon missile during the massive strike on February 7. This is evidenced by the markings on the wreckage of the missile.

"Experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise are conducting a study of Russian missiles that the enemy used to attack Ukraine on February 7, 2024. According to preliminary information, there is indeed evidence of the use of a 3M22 Zircon missile. This is evidenced by the markings on parts and fragments, the identification of components and parts, and the features of the relevant type of weapon.

"The 3M22 Zircon missile consists of component parts that are marked with the appropriate markings 3L22, 3B22, etc., meaning that the letter may differ, but the general marking for missiles is 3M22. Several fragments are laser engraved and embossed with the inscription 3L22, which indicates a specific assembly from a specific product. In addition, the bolts on the steering mechanisms are marked with the number 26, which is a feature of Zircon. Other markings on the missile wreckage indicate the date of production of its components - late 2023-2024. This means that the missile was assembled recently," Ruvin said.

For the first time, the enemy used old Soviet P-35 missiles to strike Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin