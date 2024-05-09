We have doubts that the Register of Tobacco Production Equipment as proposed will be as effective as possible - Ruvin

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85818 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108278 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151080 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155047 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251190 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174344 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165571 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226360 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251190 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226360 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212372 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238096 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224856 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85818 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62522 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68412 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113089 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113974 views
We have doubts that the Register of Tobacco Production Equipment as proposed will be as effective as possible - Ruvin

We have doubts that the Register of Tobacco Production Equipment as proposed will be as effective as possible - Ruvin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 206484 views

We have doubts that the Register of Tobacco Production Equipment, as proposed, will be as effective as possible, said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

The register of equipment for the preparation or processing of tobacco, tobacco raw materials, and industrial production of tobacco products, which the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Tax Service to create by its resolution, may not have the expected effect in the fight against the shadow tobacco market. Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, explained the reasons in an exclusive interview with UNN.

Details

Ruvin reminded that a whole range of examinations is carried out to prove the fact of production of illegal cigarettes.

"The study of tobacco products generally consists of five stages. Everything follows the reverse order of the production process. The first is trace evidence of the packaging, signs of the equipment used to produce the cigarettes, the way the packs are packaged, traces of machines and equipment, features of adhesive materials, and whether all the markings and protective elements required by the current legislation are correctly applied to the cigarette pack.

Next, we examine excise stamps for compliance with the reference samples. After that, it's the turn of the cigarettes themselves - we examine the materials used to make the cigarette and its packaging: paper, filter, polyethylene, glue, etc. Finally, the biological study of tobacco products allows us to study the tobacco itself (the mixture used by manufacturers, which has a unique recipe for each manufacturer). This stage shows the quality of the tobacco, its quantity, compliance with regulations, the content of various substances, etc.

That is, the essence of our expertise is that tobacco products must fully comply with all requirements and criteria in accordance with state standards. This is determined consistently and in a complete closed cycle of research by experts," explained the Director of KFI.

He emphasized that the creation of the Register as currently proposed will lead to the fact that experts will not be able to identify tobacco production equipment.

"The resolution in question stipulates that the Unified State Register of Equipment for the Preparation or Processing of Tobacco, Tobacco Raw Materials, and Industrial Production of Tobacco Products will be created in Ukraine.

This is just one item on the general agenda, and we have some doubts that it will be as effective as possible in the way it is proposed to be conducted and summarized. Ultimately, for us, as experts, this process is important, meaning that we will not be able to identify the line and equipment where the pack was produced," Ruvin summarized.

Optional

Earlier, Ruvin saidthat the creation of a unified library of tobacco product samples on the basis of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise will significantly expand the range of state opportunities to de-shadow this market. He also reminded that in 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine designated the Institute as the main state expert institution responsible for conducting forensic examinations to establish the authenticity of tobacco products and identify the equipment on which they are manufactured.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Crimes and emergencies

