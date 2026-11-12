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"We didn't celebrate for long": "Flash" explained why Starlink again limited speeds in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Due to the new Starlink restrictions, communication with helicopters and jet interceptors of "Shaheds" has become more difficult. Previously, the speed was reduced to 161 km/h.

"We didn't celebrate for long": "Flash" explained why Starlink again limited speeds in Ukraine

Due to problems with Starlink, communication problems have once again arisen with the helicopters pursuing the “Shaheds” and with the jet interceptors shooting down the jet-powered “Shaheds.” Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov, Adviser to the President of Ukraine on the Development of Technological Areas of Defense, reported this, according to UNN.

Details

The operating speed of Starlink while moving has once again been restricted. We did not enjoy it for long

- he wrote in his post.

According to Beskrestnov, the American side will probably refer to the terms of Ukraine’s military tariff plan, but for several years these terms had not bothered anyone.

Moreover, any terms can be changed and discussed instead of leaving our country without airspace protection

— “Flash” noted.

Let us recall

Following briefings by Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi on November 12, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that significant disruptions in the operation of Starshield over Ukrainian territory had been recorded for several days: systematic restrictions on Starshield’s speed to 161 km/h were in effect along the entire front line and in the occupied territories.

These are not the first restrictions recorded recently. The previous time this happened was in October. At that time, the operating speed of Starlink/Starshield was restored to more than 400 km/h; communications were stable as of October 24.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
War in Ukraine
Starlink
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine