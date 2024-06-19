"We can do without Russian gas" - Austrian Chancellor

Austria has every opportunity to compensate for gas supplies if they stop coming from Russia. This was stated by Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Negammer in an interview with the Swiss edition of NZZ, UNN reports .

Like Germany and Eastern Europe, we were connected to a pipeline infrastructure that transported gas from east to west because of our location as a landlocked country. But when Russia started to put pressure on us by cutting supplies in 2022, we started to defend ourselves. Now we have an annual consumption volume that we keep as a strategic reserve. This is a lot of taxpayers' money. At the same time, we have started rebuilding the system from west to east, with gas from Norway and the Persian Gulf countries. Even if Russian gas supplies are completely cut off, we will be able to compensate immediately He said.

According to the Austrian chancellor, if Ukraine does not extend the gas transit contract with Russia's Gazprom after 2025, it will provide new opportunities for the Austrian oil and gas group OMV.

Thus, the group has the opportunity to reorient itself and take action against Gazprom in case of a breach of contract said the head of the Austrian government.

