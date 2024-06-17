We are working on an important result: Zelensky listened to a report on the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on the European Union and noted that work is underway to achieve an important result, UNN reports.

There was also a report today on the European Union - our relations, our accession negotiations. We are working on an important result - Zelensky said during his evening video address.

In addition, he said, "in fact, we already have a preliminary schedule for the summer months.

"We are not going to slow down. We will keep communication with our partners as active as ever. Ukraine never wanted this war. And naturally, it wants a just peace the most. And we see that it is possible. We are bringing peace closer. I thank everyone in the world who helps us," he summarized.

