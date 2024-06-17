$41.340.03
45.851.22
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 642 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 9980 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20356 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 160934 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153715 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164409 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 213632 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247517 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153297 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371204 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
We are working on an important result: Zelensky listened to a report on the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 57609 views

Ukraine is working to achieve an important result in its EU accession negotiations and has a preliminary schedule for the summer months, and is actively seeking a just peace to end the war.

We are working on an important result: Zelensky listened to a report on the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on the European Union and noted that work is underway to achieve an important result, UNN reports.

There was also a report today on the European Union - our relations, our accession negotiations. We are working on an important result 

- Zelensky said during his evening video address.

In addition, he said, "in fact, we already have a preliminary schedule for the summer months.

"We are not going to slow down. We will keep communication with our partners as active as ever. Ukraine never wanted this war. And naturally, it wants a just peace the most. And we see that it is possible. We are bringing peace closer. I thank everyone in the world who helps us," he summarized.

Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11