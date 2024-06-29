$41.340.03
We are preparing new solutions for the sake of our strength and for the protection of our people - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27773 views

President Vladimir Zelensky, commenting on the Russian attack on a high-rise building in the Dnieper, said that “everything is being done to clarify all the circumstances,” and added that "decisions are being prepared to protect people".

We are preparing new solutions for the sake of our strength and for the protection of our people - Zelenskyy

In Dnipro, work is still underway at the site of a Russian missile that hit a house. Rescuers are dismantling the rubble. One person has been reported dead and 12 injured. Ukraine is preparing new solutions for the sake of our strength and for the protection of people. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address, UNN reports .

Dnipro. Work is still underway at the site of the Russian missile that hit the house. The rubble is being dismantled. As of now, we know about one dead person - my condolences to the family and friends. 12 people were injured. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. The fate of several people is still unknown. Everything is being done to find out all the circumstances, all the details. And Russia will definitely be held accountable for this terror against Ukraine. We are preparing new solutions for the sake of our strength and for the protection of our people,

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Yesterday, on June 28, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Dnipro, hitting a high-rise building, destroying several floors.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

