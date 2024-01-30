We are finishing the second month of winter with a stable situation in the energy sector - Shmyhal

Ukraine is completing the second month of winter with a stable situation in the energy sector. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, a UNN correspondent reports.

This year we are finishing the second month of winter with a stable situation in the energy sector. Last year, we lived under constant restrictions and blackouts, and today there are no such things in any region and no plans for them. After 50% of the power grid was hit by enemy missiles and drones, we carried out large-scale repairs and added 2.2 GW of capacity to the power system - Shmyhal said.

Also, according to him, Ukraine's electricity import capacities have been increased to 1.7 GW due to full synchronization with the ENTSO-E network.

"Despite the constant attacks, which continue this winter, on Ukrainian energy facilities, especially in eastern Ukraine, we have light in our homes, and this is primarily due to our power engineers," Shmyhal said.

In addition, he said that USAID recently handed over two high-voltage autotransformers to Ukrenergo, which are already operating and strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience.

"In total, we plan to receive 16 such transformers. Another project with USAID is the arrangement of gas turbine plants for the decentralization of the power system. We will purchase 91 units for 32 cities. One of them is already successfully operating in Khmelnytskyi. All of this will make our power system even more resilient and less vulnerable to enemy attacks," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

In Ukraine, the preferential electricity tariff for households at UAH 2.64 per kWh will remain in place for the time being.