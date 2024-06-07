We are constantly restoring the energy infrastructure - keeper about the situation with electricity in the Odessa region

The authorities of the Odessa region are working on the restoration of energy infrastructure on an ongoing basis. This was stated in an interview with TSN by the head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

"We understand that this is a big problem for the whole country, and for the Odessa region in particular. We ask businesses to limit the sources they don't need. And the business goes to the meeting. It's nice to be understood. Last winter in Odessa it was very difficult with light. A lot of damage, but now a lot of things have been repaired. We have constant problems with this, regarding shelling, because we are in such a zone.if from the Crimea, then ballistics fly to us for 1.5 minutes. The enemy is deliberately trying to make us uncomfortable. But we are constantly restoring what depends on us," he said.

